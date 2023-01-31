Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has created the Kansas Education Enrichment Program. She said the program will provide those who qualify with a one-time $1,000 award per child for educational goods and services like tutoring and school supplies.

Gov. Kelly indicated that KEEP will open applications on Feb. 22. She said Kansas businesses that provide educational materials or services have also been encouraged to join the KEEP Marketplace.

“With KEEP, we’re enabling Kansas students to access the resources and support they need to thrive in the classroom. I look forward to families being able to access these funds soon,” Kelly said. “In the meantime, I am calling on all Kansas businesses that provide education services to join the KEEP Marketplace and help our students live up to their highest potential.”

Kelly noted that students who live in homes with an income of less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines will be eligible for KEEP funds. She said funds will be available for use on enrichment and educational activities that include:

The purchase of curriculum and educational materials, including school supplies and certain allowed technological devices

Camps with academic-related curricula such as music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics, and engineering

Tutoring

Language classes

Musical instruments and lessons

The Governor said the funds will not be eligible for private school tuition.

Kelly indicated that parents and guardians will be able to choose enrichment and educational activities from approved service providers via the KEEP Marketplace or request that a service provider to be approved and added to the statewide directory.

