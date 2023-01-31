Kansas City, Philadelphia animal shelters to compete for most pet adoptions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In an effort to use the Super Bowl notoriety for good, two animal shelters have started a friendly competition for adopting pets leading up to the big game.

KC Pet Project and ACCT Philly are offering $57 adoptions for dogs at their animal shelters from Jan. 31 - Feb. 12.

“We knew as soon as the teams were set for the big game that we wanted to partner with our friends at ACCT Philly,” said chief communications officer at KC Pet Project Tori Fugate in a statement. “This game always brings people together, and what a better way to celebrate the teams and our communities by adopting a new best friend and supporting pets and people staying together in our cities.”

