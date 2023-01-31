FORECAST: Cold Tuesday, but warmup coming soon

High pressure is stretching from the south Central Plains into the Ohio River Valley, which will allow us to hold onto a clear and more stable atmosphere throughout the next few days. Unfortunately, a pool of cold air continues to creep in from Canada. On this Tuesday morning, temperatures dropped into the single digits, with feels-like temperatures near 0. This afternoon, high temperatures are expected in the lower and middle 20s, with feels-like temperatures ranging between 7 and 14 degrees.

Mostly-sunny to partly-sunny skies will be common, and we will continue this through much of the week. By Groundhog Day Thursday, high pressure will shift to the east, and an area of low pressure from the southwest will transfer into the south Central Plains. This will create active weather to the south of our viewing area, but will increase a southerly flow into the Missouri River Valley. Clouds are expected to build, but temperatures rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will continue this through the weekend.

By Monday into Tuesday, a new area of low pressure develops from the northwest and dips into the Central Plains. This will be our next chance for rain and snow development. It will also usher in an opportunity to drop temperatures back into the lower and middle 40s moving forward.

