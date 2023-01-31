FORECAST: A break from the arctic air is on the way

The arctic chill stuck around into Tuesday afternoon, as most of us only saw afternoon highs in the 20s. We have another pretty cold night on tap, even for winter standards! Most of our lows will drop into the teens again for Tuesday night. We’ll stay dry here in the KC area, but numerous states to our south -- like southern Oklahoma, north Texas, Arkansas and southern Missouri -- have a messy storm system on their hands. Multiple rounds of light icing are possible through Wednesday. If you are heading south, please keep an eye on roads and keep a close eye on your flights. You will notice some slight improvements in the area on Wednesday, as we push near 40 degrees and closer to average for this time of year. We’ll then make it to the mid-40s on Thursday. Temperatures will be up and down a little bit into the weekend but, generally, there’s no signs of any more major cold… for now. The weekend looks spectacular! We will climb into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday! It looks to be breezy at times. Even into next week, there will be warmer air. We are eyeing our next storm system, but it is about a week away. Monday night into Tuesday, we will watch for some spotty rain. Since we will be warm enough, I am not worried about snow right now. This could be a large and slow-moving system, so we will watch for some potential impacts into Wednesday, as well.

