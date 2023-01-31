Aging & Style
Arson arrest leads officials to urge removal of cars from Lawrence parking garage

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence officials are asking residents to move their cars out of a downtown parking garage after an Ottawa man was arrested after allegedly attempting to set it on fire.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that on Monday morning, Jan. 30, officials with the Lawrence Police Department requested that crews investigate a fire reported downtown.

When crews arrived, they said they found a dumpster enclosure in the parking garage off of the New Hampshire St. alley. At this time, no smoke or fire could be seen, however, automatic sprinklers had activated and appeared to extinguish the fire.

LDCFM noted that no structural damages were reported to the parking structure or surrounding buildings as a result of the fire.

Lawrence Police said officials had one person in custody in connection to the arson. The booking report indicates that David E. Lawver, 50, of Ottawa, was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail around 6:30 a.m. on Monday for arson. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Officials indicated that the lower level of the New Hampshire St. parking garage has now been closed and will remain inaccessible through Feb. 3. The City of Lawrence will continue to contact anyone currently parked here and ask them to move as soon as possible due to safety concerns.

LDCFM noted that the fire protection systems for other floors of the garage have been found to function as normal.

