Air Force veteran relishes opportunity to perform flyover at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s become a tradition at Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium, to crane your neck and look up into the sky right after the national anthem.

Military flyovers are spectacular to watch from your seat at the stadium, but have you ever wondered what the view is from the aircraft’s cockpit, looking down on Arrowhead?

“I got a phone call from my scheduler and they’re like ‘hey, we need somebody to fly tomorrow. Are you interested?’”

Steve Sirois was out shopping for a Patrick Mahomes jersey when he got the call. Sirois said he remembers like it was yesterday.

“All right, Steve, so here’s the details,’” he said. “‘You need to be here at whatever time. You’re doing the Chiefs flyover tomorrow.’ Cool! Alright, I’m in.”

A flight engineer with the Missouri Air National Guard, Sirois is a huge Chiefs fan and loves going to games at Arrowhead. He also loves watching the military flyover from inside the stadium.

Sirois donned his brand new Mahomes jersey over his flight suit and boarded a C-130 tactical cargo plane.

A 28-year Air Force veteran, Sirois has flown countless missions. But he said this one, flying high above Arrowhead, was special.

In addition to being an aviator, Sirois is the owner of Call Sign Brewing. This was actually Sirois’ third Arrowhead flyover, and he said he had a lump in his throat for each one.

“What it means for me is more on the patriotism side of it and also the remembrance of those that never got the chance to come home,” Sirois reflected.

