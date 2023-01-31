$40 million made available for new state parks, attractions, housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $40 million will be handed out for new state parks, attractions and multi-unit housing opportunities for the elderly and disabled in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that $40 million will be made available under the ARPA Building Opportunities for the Disabled and Elderly and State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism grant programs.

KDOC indicated that the ABODE program will provide $10 million for new construction projects and renovations for affordable multi-dwelling homes for those with disabilities and the elderly. It said SPRINT will distribute $30 million for investments in regional tourism assets and state parks.

The Department noted that the funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee and have been approved by the State Finance Council.

“In order for us to continue on our path of historic growth, we must continue to invest in quality-of-life assets,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Providing quality housing for all Kansans and developing attractive regional tourist destinations will help us create strong, inviting communities across the state.”

According to KDOC, the ABODE applications can include health and safety renovations to buildings or construction projects that already exist for new multi-unit homes for the elderly or disabled. Project design, engineering costs and architectural designs are also eligible expenditures. Awardees will be given two years to complete their projects and use the entirety of the funds awarded. Eligible applicants include:

Residential property developers

Nonprofit organizations in good standing with the state of Kansas

Counties and local units of government

Existing entities that provide housing designed specifically for older adults and people with disabilities

Public housing authorities

KDOC also said that SPRINT applications can include, but are not limited to the following:

Infrastructure enhancements, capital projects, renovations

Construction, engineering and architecture, planning, inspections and environmental assessments

Renovation and repair of indoor and outdoor facilities, roads and utility connections adjacent to the project site

Development of public land to create a tourism destination

Costs associated with recruitment of new permanent and semi-permanent exhibits

Application costs for national museum affiliation

Meanwhile, the Department noted that eligible SPRINT applicants include:

Kansas state parks

Convention and Visitor Bureaus

Counties and local units of government

Museums

Conference centers

Performing arts centers

Entertainment venues

Other tourism-focused businesses and tourism agencies

KDOC said applications open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Applicants should contact CommerceSPARK@ks.gov for questions about the funding opportunity.

