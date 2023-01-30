Report: Royals, Greinke agree to one-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A familiar face is returning to the Kansas City Royals rotation for another season.

According to a report from 610 Sports’ Bob Fescoe, the Royals agreed to a one-year deal with right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke.

Future #Royals hall of famer Zack Greinke is coming back to KC. He's set to enter his 20th season in the major leagues. From '22: "Enjoyed the season a lot. Love the guys here. Great with my kids. Treat the family good. We like the city. Lot of good things in Kansas City." @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/h61dM7zrMt — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 30, 2023

In 2022, Greinke pitched 137 innings and accumulated a 3.68 earned run average. His won-loss record was 4-9 during a season in which the Royals went 65-97.

In 2009, the right-hander won a Cy Young with the Royals.

