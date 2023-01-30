Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Report: Royals, Greinke agree to one-year deal

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers to a Los Angeles Angels batter during...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A familiar face is returning to the Kansas City Royals rotation for another season.

According to a report from 610 Sports’ Bob Fescoe, the Royals agreed to a one-year deal with right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke.

In 2022, Greinke pitched 137 innings and accumulated a 3.68 earned run average. His won-loss record was 4-9 during a season in which the Royals went 65-97.

In 2009, the right-hander won a Cy Young with the Royals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Multiple airlines adding extra flights between KC-Phoenix for Super Bowl
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Chiefs open as 2-point underdogs for Super Bowl
Fort Dorchester alum's Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn will face off in the Super Bowl
Former Ft. Dorchester teammates Dunlap, Quinn to meet in the Super Bowl
Fans react as the Chiefs head back to the Super Bowl!
Fans react as Chiefs head back to Super Bowl; and near AFC Champions gear is available