Pet of the Day: Cowboy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Cowboy! Cowboy is a 6-year-old Shepherd mix looking for his new family! This handsome guy has been at our shelter for just over two months and came in as a stray.

Cowboy just wants to be wild and free to run around, just like an actual Cowboy! Cowboy may be 6 years old, but this guy is looking for an active home where he can play and run around in the yard all day! He would do best in a home where he could go on frequent hikes and see the world. Cowboy has the most expressive face and an amazing smile. He listens well and knows a trick or two, including sit and shake! He is amazing at fetch and will quickly bring the ball back, set it down at your feet and sit for the next throw! Cowboy is affectionate and loves his humans. That being said, he would need to meet any little human siblings before going home to ensure that the energy level is a perfect match!

Cowboy was taught all about stranger danger so he likes to take things slowly at first. Once he knows he can trust you, he will become your absolute best friend! Cowboy gets very excited about a lot of things so he needs a family who will meet him on his wild, yet loveable level. If you are interested in meeting or adopting this adorable guy, visit him today at the KC Campus for Animal Care and let him lasso your heart.

For adoption info, click here.

