Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Crime scene personnel processed the scene for evidence, and detectives canvassed for eyewitnesses. No one has been arrested, and police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043, or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

