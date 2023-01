KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium.

The fire department is here and putting the fire out. https://t.co/OHFqICNS5m — Mark Poulose (@MarkKCTV5) January 30, 2023

The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.

