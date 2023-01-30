KDC announces $40 million in new housing and tourism grant programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Commerce announced Monday that $40 million would be made available because of the ARPA Building Opportunities for the Disabled and Elderly (ABODE) and State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism (SPRINT) grant programs.

New construction projects and renovation of affordable multi-dwelling housing units for people with disabilities and the elderly will get help through the ABODE program, which will provide $10 million in funding. The SPRINT program will give more than $30 million to investments in regional tourism assets and state parks.

“In order for us to continue on our path of historic growth, we must continue to invest in our quality-of-life assets,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Providing quality housing for all Kansans and developing attractive regional tourist destinations will help us create strong, inviting communities across the state.”

Per a release from the Kansas Department of Commerce:

Eligible ABODE applicants include:

Residential property developers

Nonprofit organizations in good standing with the state of Kansas

Counties and local units of government

Existing entities that provide housing designed specifically for older adults and people with disabilities

Public housing authorities

SPRINT applications can include, but are not limited to:

Infrastructure enhancements, capital projects, renovations

Construction, engineering and architecture, planning, inspections and environmental assessments

Renovation and repair of indoor and outdoor facilities, roads and utility connections adjacent to the project site

Development of public land to create a tourism destination

Costs associated with recruitment of new permanent and semi-permanent exhibits

Application costs for national museum affiliation

Eligible SPRINT applicants include:

Kansas state parks

Convention and Visitor Bureaus

Counties and local units of government

Museums

Conference centers

Performing arts centers

Entertainment venues

Other tourism-focused businesses and tourism agencies.

The ABODE and SPRINT grant applications both opened at 2:00 p.m. Monday, with submissions closing at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, for both programs.

