Kansas City gas prices jump 48 cents in a month

Gas prices have risen for the 5th straight week
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area continued their upward trend this past week, now standing 48 cents higher than a month ago.

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the metro is $3.17. That’s 17.7 cents higher than a week ago and 48.6 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.

Local gas prices had enjoyed a dip for much of last year, but recent drastic increases have wiped out those gains. Kansas City area gas prices are 13 cents higher than they were one year ago.

Those numbers largely mirror national trends. The national average for a gallon of gas rose 9.7 cents last week, to $3.49 per gallon. That’s 33 cents higher than a month ago and 14 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week, as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: Refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

