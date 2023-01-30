Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Former Ft. Dorchester teammates Dunlap, Quinn to meet in the Super Bowl

Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn have been linked together ever since their time at Fort Dorchester.
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn have been linked together ever since their time at Fort Dorchester.

Both were top recruits coming out of high school, Dunlap going to Florida and Quinn playing at North Carolina.

Both were early round picks in the NFL Draft with Dunlap going in the 2nd round to the Bengals and Quinn taken in the first round by the Rams.

The duo comes back to the Lowcountry every offseason and jointly host a kids camp at their alma mater.

Both have been among the best defensive linemen in the game since coming into the league. Quinn has 102 sacks in his career, good enough for 36th all-time while Dunlap has 100 sacks in his career, which puts him in 40th place.

Both have been trying to reach the Super Bowl since getting into the league.

Now, they’ll each make the trip and they’ll face off against each other.

Quinn’s Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to advance to the big game while Dunlap’s Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Title game.

One of them will get their first championship ring in two weeks, while the other will have to wait at least one more year.

Other state ties to the big game include Cross alum Rod Wilson, a defensive coach for the Chiefs, who will look for his 2nd Super Bowl ring with Kansas City.

The Eagles will have SC State alum Javon Hargrave on their roster along with former Clemson star K’Von Wallace.

Philadelphia also has West Ashley alum Brett Toth on the roster on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Super Bowl will be played in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Chiefs open as 2-point underdogs for Super Bowl
Fans react as the Chiefs head back to the Super Bowl!
Fans react as Chiefs head back to Super Bowl; and near AFC Champions gear is available
Traveling for the Super Bowl? Here's what your wallet can expect.
Want to see the Super Bowl in-person? You’ll have to fork over a lot of cash.
Traveling for the Super Bowl? Here's what your wallet can expect.
Traveling for the Super Bowl