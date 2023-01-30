FORECAST: Most of KC metro drops to single digits Monday night

The cold weather is the main story for us through Monday night. Most of us will drop into the single digits and lower teens for overnight lows. Our winds stay out of the northeast overnight as well, between 5-10 mph. Not horribly strong, but enough to shave a few degrees off of our actual temperatures to what our wind chills will be. Tuesday brings a few extra degrees to the area, with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The farther south you are, the more clouds you will likely have around. Those to the north should get to see a good deal of sunshine. If you have to travel across Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas or southern Missouri tonight or Tuesday, please make sure you check out road conditions or keep an eye on your flight. There is a big storm system that is producing large areas of freezing rain. Icy conditions are expected in that region into Wednesday morning.

Locally, we gradually warm through the end of the week. Slightly more pleasant air works back in for Wednesday, near 40 degrees. We stick around the lower to mid 40s for Thursday and Friday before a bigger warmup by the weekend. I am seeing signs of lower 50s potentially on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures reset a little bit after that as we start next week. Not too bad for early February! There are a few larger storm systems that will pass near our viewing area, but most of us will stay dry for the near future. Those storm systems should just give us some extra cloud coverage from time to time.

