FORECAST: Frigid temperatures around for a few days

Frigid air has settled in and will linger for a few days. Patchy freezing drizzle could develop on the southeastern edge of our viewing area late this evening, but most of the metro and areas to our north should stay dry. Tonight look for a mostly cloudy sky with a low of 9 degrees. Northerly winds will increase between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up near 20mph. That will drop our wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero across the area.

By the afternoon look for a partly sunny sky with highs in the low 20s. Wind finally relaxes during the evening hours as temperatures fall back into the single digits for some early Tuesday. After that, we should be getting warmer with each passing day. Highs finally climb back into the 40s by Wednesday and stick around through the upcoming weekend. Some spots might even get to 50 degrees by then.

