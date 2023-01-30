FORECAST: Brisk start to your Monday, with feels-like temps near zero

It’s a cold start this morning, with temperatures near 10 degrees and wind chill values at or just below zero. Streets could be a bit slick in areas southeast of the Kansas City metro and other portions of central Missouri. The clouds stick around for most of the day, as does that cold north wind that will blow between 10 and 15 miles per hour, with a few gusts near 20. We’ll struggle to get to 20 degrees later this afternoon.

The clouds look to clear out a bit overnight, leading to a drop to single-digit overnight lows to begin Tuesday. Luckily, we look to warm up by Wednesday, as our highs resume “normal” behavior, getting back to near 40 degrees. We could make a run at 50 by the weekend or early next week. Have a great day and HOW ABOUT THOSE CHIEFS?!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.