Death of woman found in hotel under investigation by Olathe police

(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The death of a woman at a hotel is under investigation by Olathe Police.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 206000 block of West 151st Street on Sunday at 11:56 a.m. to do a welfare check after a hotel guest failed to check out of the hotel.

When they arrived, they discovered a 53-year-old woman dead inside the room.

The cause of death is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363.

