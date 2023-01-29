Aging & Style
Kelce, Hardman active for AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive participants for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

After being added to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms, tight end Travis Kelce will be active for Sunday’s game. Along with Kelce, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is active.

It will be the first game that Hardman has played in since Kansas City’s overtime victory against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6.

Wide receiver Justin Watson, who was listed as questionable due to an illness, is inactive.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not listed with any injury designation after being a full participant in practices this week. He suffered a high ankle sprain in last week’s AFC Divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

