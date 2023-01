KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are appearing in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

As the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals, follow along here for live updates throughout the day.

Patrick Mahomes is about to start his pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/CCtZZLCDnZ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce is in the building. After suffering some tightness in his back this morning, the #chiefs want to see Kelce workout pregame. There is still a good amount of optimism that he plays tonight pic.twitter.com/M4UAjXFHIe — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

Patrick Mahomes arrives for his fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/KBzDrND2R8 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.