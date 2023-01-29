Frank Clark moves into third place all-time in playoff sacks
Jan. 29, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff Frank Clark has arrived. For the second straight playoff game, Clark recorded a sack, ending the Cincinnati Bengals’ first drive of the AFC Championship Game with a takedown of quarterback Joe Burrow.
With the sack, his 13th of his career, Clark moved into third place in the NFL’s all-time playoff sack leaderboard.
The sack of Burrow was his 10th as a Kansas City Chief, the most playoff sacks in the history of the Chiefs organization.
