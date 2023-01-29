Aging & Style
Frank Clark moves into third place all-time in playoff sacks

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) in action during the second half of an...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff Frank Clark has arrived. For the second straight playoff game, Clark recorded a sack, ending the Cincinnati Bengals’ first drive of the AFC Championship Game with a takedown of quarterback Joe Burrow.

With the sack, his 13th of his career, Clark moved into third place in the NFL’s all-time playoff sack leaderboard.

The sack of Burrow was his 10th as a Kansas City Chief, the most playoff sacks in the history of the Chiefs organization.

