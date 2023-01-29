FORECAST: Wind gusts nearing 30 miles per hour around Sunday

A strong cold front will sweep through the area this evening sending temperatures into the teens by daybreak on Sunday. We could see a few flurries develop as the front passes, but it won’t amount to much. The cold will be the big talker for the next two to three days. Breezy north winds will drop wind chill values in the negatives early Sunday. By the afternoon, look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid-20s.

Wind will not be too strong, but any breeze between 5 and 10 mph will make it feel like the teens and single digits, especially after dark. Bitter cold air sticks around through Tuesday with highs struggling to get above freezing. Warmer weather does return late in the week and into next weekend where highs could eventually return to the 40s and possibly close to 50 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.