Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Bitter cold in KC for Chiefs game

By Warren Sears
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hello, cold front! Talk about a huge swing in temperatures. Highs on Saturday made it into the lower to mid-50s, with forecast temperatures on Sunday in the lower 20s. A persistent north wind will keep us cold during the day. If you are heading out to Arrowhead, make sure you pack lots of layers and blankets! With temperatures only topping out in the lower 20s and a noticeable north breeze, our wind chills through most of the day will be downright frigid. Kickoff for the Chiefs game is at 5:30 p.m., and I expect real temperatures to be in the upper teens, with wind chills near 7-10 degrees… We are expecting mostly cloudy skies today as well.

Lows on Sunday night and Monday morning will be downright cold yet again. We are expecting temperatures to dip into the upper single digits. This arctic air stays put through Monday. We start to see a gradual warmup into Tuesday and Wednesday, eventually making it back to the 40s for the second half of this upcoming week. I even see signs of temperatures pushing closer to 50 by this next weekend. For the most part, this pattern is rather dry. No major chances for any rain or snow here within the next 10 days. The biggest thing to watch will be this temperature roller coaster we are riding. Should get to see some sunshine for a few days this upcoming week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jan. 29 KC forecast
FORECAST: Bitter cold in KC for Chiefs game
Forecast Jan. 28
FORECAST: Wind gusts nearing 30 miles per hour around Sunday
Forecast Jan. 28
FORECAST: Strong gusts possible Sunday afternoon
FORECAST: Warm weather in store Saturday before chilly Sunday conditions