FORECAST: Bitter cold in KC for Chiefs game

Hello, cold front! Talk about a huge swing in temperatures. Highs on Saturday made it into the lower to mid-50s, with forecast temperatures on Sunday in the lower 20s. A persistent north wind will keep us cold during the day. If you are heading out to Arrowhead, make sure you pack lots of layers and blankets! With temperatures only topping out in the lower 20s and a noticeable north breeze, our wind chills through most of the day will be downright frigid. Kickoff for the Chiefs game is at 5:30 p.m., and I expect real temperatures to be in the upper teens, with wind chills near 7-10 degrees… We are expecting mostly cloudy skies today as well.

Lows on Sunday night and Monday morning will be downright cold yet again. We are expecting temperatures to dip into the upper single digits. This arctic air stays put through Monday. We start to see a gradual warmup into Tuesday and Wednesday, eventually making it back to the 40s for the second half of this upcoming week. I even see signs of temperatures pushing closer to 50 by this next weekend. For the most part, this pattern is rather dry. No major chances for any rain or snow here within the next 10 days. The biggest thing to watch will be this temperature roller coaster we are riding. Should get to see some sunshine for a few days this upcoming week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.