Cincinnati Mayor backtracks viral trash-talk video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval is backing down from comments he made about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on Friday.

“That escalated quickly,” Pureval said to reporters on Saturday. “That really went viral.”

On Friday, Pureval set the Kansas City social media scene on fire when he released a satirical, trash-talking proclamation from the mayor’s desk.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

In the proclamation, Pureval referred to Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead” -- a reference to the Bengals’ star quarterback, who is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career. Pureval also said Patrick Mahomes might need a paternity test to prove Joe Burrow is not his father.

“The competitive juices and the love for Cincinnati really got away from me,” Pureval said. “That’s my bad.”

His bad, but Kansas City took notice.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, fired back. “WEAK,” she wrote in all caps on Twitter “[And] embarrassing.”

Kansas City comedian and actor Eric Stonestreet also responded. In a tweet, he said, “...you sir are a dork and you should fire the dork that told you this was anything close to a smart, funny, factual, or good idea.”

“The thing that I regret is takign attention away from the teams and away from the coaches and away from the players,” Pureval said. “Tomorrow, I’m just excited to be not the mayor, but a rabid fan.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.