Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.

According to crash reports, the incident occurred when a 2012 GMC truck traveled into the opposing lane and struck a 1993 Ford truck.

A 28-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, each from Clinton, Missouri, were injured in the Ford. Both people went to the hospital.

A 21-year-old man from Windsor, Missouri, refused medical treatment and suffered minor injuries. MSHP reports said none of the three people were utilizing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.