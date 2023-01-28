Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.

According to crash reports, the incident occurred when a 2012 GMC truck traveled into the opposing lane and struck a 1993 Ford truck.

A 28-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, each from Clinton, Missouri, were injured in the Ford. Both people went to the hospital.

A 21-year-old man from Windsor, Missouri, refused medical treatment and suffered minor injuries. MSHP reports said none of the three people were utilizing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Power & Light District to host Chiefs watch party Sunday
Chiefs fans answer Bengals smack talk with some of their own
Chiefs fans answer Bengals smack talk with some of their own
Chiefs fans answer Bengals smack talk with some of their own
Chiefs fans answer Bengals smack talk with some of their own
FORECAST: Warm weather in store Saturday before chilly Sunday conditions