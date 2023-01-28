Power & Light District to host Chiefs watch party Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Power & Light District has become a popular attraction for Chiefs fans to gather and cheer on their favorite football team.

The Power & Light District will host another watch party on Sunday at the KC Live Block! P&L has hosted many watch parties in the past.

The watch party begins at 3 p.m. with restrictions of a 21 and older by 9 p.m. Party goers can RSVP on Facebook, however reservations are free. Parking at KC Live! garage is $3 along with validation from a P&L vendor.

