Power & Light District to host Chiefs watch party Sunday

Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Power & Light District has become a popular attraction for Chiefs fans to gather and cheer on their favorite football team.

The Power & Light District will host another watch party on Sunday at the KC Live Block! P&L has hosted many watch parties in the past.

The watch party begins at 3 p.m. with restrictions of a 21 and older by 9 p.m. Party goers can RSVP on Facebook, however reservations are free. Parking at KC Live! garage is $3 along with validation from a P&L vendor.

