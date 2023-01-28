Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

NFL fines Jaguars’ Key for hit on Henne

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad Henne (4) against the Jacksonville Jaguarsduring the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A hit on a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback during last week’s AFC Divisional contest has drawn a fine from the National Football League.

On Saturday, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported the NFL has fined Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key following a hit on Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne. The Jags defensive end was hit with a $15,914 fine for his actions.

Key was flagged for roughing the passer after launching himself into Henne’s head during the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 27-20 victory. The 15-yard penalty helped aid a 98-yard touchdown drive for the Chiefs.

Henne, of course, was in the game because of an injury suffered by All-Pro Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who sprained his right ankle on a tackle made by Key near the end of the first quarter. That hit did not draw a flag.

Chiefs rookie Bryan Cook was also fined $5,906 after receiving a flag for taunting after the fourth-quarter, game-sealing interception from Jaylen Watson.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals...
NFL playoffs: Vegas believes some classics could be coming
Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Power & Light District to host Chiefs watch party Sunday
Chiefs fans answer Bengals smack talk with some of their own
Chiefs fans answer Bengals smack talk with some of their own
With the Chiefs taking on the Bengals, the usual food battle is BBQ versus chili. But, at one...
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe