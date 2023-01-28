NFL fines Jaguars’ Key for hit on Henne
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A hit on a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback during last week’s AFC Divisional contest has drawn a fine from the National Football League.
On Saturday, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported the NFL has fined Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key following a hit on Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne. The Jags defensive end was hit with a $15,914 fine for his actions.
Key was flagged for roughing the passer after launching himself into Henne’s head during the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 27-20 victory. The 15-yard penalty helped aid a 98-yard touchdown drive for the Chiefs.
Henne, of course, was in the game because of an injury suffered by All-Pro Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who sprained his right ankle on a tackle made by Key near the end of the first quarter. That hit did not draw a flag.
Chiefs rookie Bryan Cook was also fined $5,906 after receiving a flag for taunting after the fourth-quarter, game-sealing interception from Jaylen Watson.
