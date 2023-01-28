KCMO community leader speaks out against local gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, saw its ninth and tenth homicides of the year on Friday. That total is more than January 2019 and January 2021, as the city continues to deal with gun violence.

“It is not normal,” said KC Mothers in Charge founder, Rosilyn Temple. “As a community, we really have to step up.”

A quick look at the KCMO Daily Homicide Analysis tells a big part of the story. Each of the 2023 homicides processed by KCMO police is from a firearm. Temple says enough is enough.

“Gun violence is definitely out of control,” said Temple. “Guns are out of control in our communities. Something has to be done.”

Friday’s homicides come as Kansas City enters the national spotlight. This weekend, the Chiefs are hosting their fifth straight AFC Championship game. It’s a time where the city should be celebrating but, instead, some parts of the community are recovering after a murder.

“We [have to] do a better job taking care of Kansas City, so we can enjoy [those] things,” Temple said. “The people we have lost can’t enjoy them. It’s not fair.”

According to Temple, nothing changes if nothing changes. She says it’s time for people to take action.

“Until we as a community step up and do something and take . . . better care of our neighborhoods, our area, nothing is going to change,” Temple said.

