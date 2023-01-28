Head-on collision injures two KCK men

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Wyandotte County sent two men from Kansas City, Kansas, to local hospitals.

The collision occurred Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. a quarter of a mile east of 7th Street.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old male driver of a 2010 Ford Flex was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-670 and struck the 45-year-old driver of a 2004 Ford F-150.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals with suspected serious injuries.

