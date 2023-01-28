FORECAST: Warm weather in store Saturday before chilly Sunday conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are all off to a mild start to the weekend. Saturday temperatures will soar well above average for this time of year. Most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!

You will notice a stronger breeze out of the south that will help us do so. Clouds increase during the day. This warmer air is short-lived, however. Our next potent shot of winter is on the way. The cold front swings through this evening, so by the time you go to bed, you will notice winds have switched out of the north and temperatures are crashing down.

Expect lows dipping to the mid-teens tonight. Wind chills will be even colder, likely dipping below zero.

As the front comes through, a few random flurries or snow showers will be possible, but we are not expecting much here in the metro. Sunday will bring much colder conditions. By the afternoon, highs will only be in the lower 20s. I am expecting temperatures at kickoff for the Bengals vs. Chiefs to be at 20 degrees, but a stiff north breeze will make the wind chills even colder. This only drops as the game goes on.

Make sure you bring lots of layers and cover up that skin. Sunday night into Monday morning will be some of our coldest air. We stay chilly Monday but begin to make some warmer strides by mid to late week.

Next weekend will be back into the 40s. Aside from the chance for a few flurries during the evenings and overnights this weekend, most of the next 10 days should stay free of any major storm system.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.