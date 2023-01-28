FORECAST: Another warm day before a surge of cold

Clouds will increase tonight with temperatures falling back into the 30s overnight. By Saturday afternoon, clouds will linger but breezy southwest winds will help send highs into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. A cold front will push through Saturday night, which will put an end to these warmer than normal temperatures. As the front comes through, it could bring a few sprinkles to the southeast part of our viewing area. There’s the potential for a quick changeover to a wintry mix or flurries overnight. No accumulation is expected at this time. The cold air will come surging in from the north, with temperatures in the teens Sunday morning. As we head through the afternoon, look for temperatures to top out in the low 20s. Wind chill values will be in the teens. Most of our weather stays quiet early on in the upcoming week, but we’ll be stuck in the deep freeze until Wednesday. After that, warmer temperatures return with highs generally in the 40s by the upcoming weekend.

