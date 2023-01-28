Aging & Style
Chiefs activate Fortson from injured reserve, elevate multiple WRs ahead of AFC title game

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, right, is congratulated by teammate Jody Fortson...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will head into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game with four tight ends on their active roster.

On Saturday, in a slew of moves by the organization, Fortson was activated from injured reserve. Along with his activation, the Chiefs elevated practice squad wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

In 13 games, Fortson has nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Kemp’s addition to the active roster comes after the Chiefs waived special teams contributor Chris Lammons earlier in the week. Lammons was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals with a reserves/future contract making him ineligible to be on any active roster until the day after the Super Bowl.

Kemp and Smith-Marsette both provide depth in case the Chiefs are without the services of wide receivers Mecole Hardman (questionable with a pelvis injury) and Justin Watson (illness).

The Chiefs take on the Bengals Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on KCTV5.

