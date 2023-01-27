Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thinking of adopting a dog? Wayside Waifs might just have exactly who you’re looking for.

The no-kill pet adoption campus just added several dozen after rescuing them from Louisiana. Soon, they’ll be needing forever homes.

“We ended up rescuing 54 dogs, varying ages,” said Robin Rowland, Wayside Waifs’ vice president of donor relations. “Some are as young as two weeks old.”

Wayside Waifs staff members arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday night after providing emergency shelter assistance in Louisiana.

It all started last week, when the BISSELL Pet Foundation called the organization’s rescue and response unit to help with an emergency.

“Our rescue team headed out on Sunday,” said Rowland. “We had four staff members and two volunteers. They drove all day long and spent a couple of days in the field assessing, medically and behaviorally, the animals that were down there at the shelter.”

It’s an uphill battle. Several of the dogs need medical attention to deal with diseases like heartworm.

“We’ve got Pit bull mixes, a lot of Hounds,” Rowland said.

All of the dogs will have to undergo medical and behavioral assessments. Once they’re cleared, they’ll become available for adoption.

“They started their day in Louisiana and they woke up this morning Kansas Citians,” Rowland said. “We’re so excited to be a part of their journey to finding forever homes.”

Wayside Waifs said their goal is to match the dogs with the right family and lifestyle.

If you’re interested in adopting, they encourage you to fill out an adoption application and meet with their adoption counselors and volunteers. Adoption fees range from $25-$275.

Wayside Waifs is located at 3901 Martha Truman Road. Their phone number is 816-761-8151.

