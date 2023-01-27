Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thinking of adopting a dog? Wayside Waifs might just have exactly who you’re looking for.

The no-kill pet adoption campus just added several dozen after rescuing them from Louisiana. Soon, they’ll be needing forever homes.

“We ended up rescuing 54 dogs, varying ages,” said Robin Rowland, Wayside Waifs’ vice president of donor relations. “Some are as young as two weeks old.”

Wayside Waifs staff members arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday night after providing emergency shelter assistance in Louisiana.

It all started last week, when the BISSELL Pet Foundation called the organization’s rescue and response unit to help with an emergency.

“Our rescue team headed out on Sunday,” said Rowland. “We had four staff members and two volunteers. They drove all day long and spent a couple of days in the field assessing, medically and behaviorally, the animals that were down there at the shelter.”

It’s an uphill battle. Several of the dogs need medical attention to deal with diseases like heartworm.

“We’ve got Pit bull mixes, a lot of Hounds,” Rowland said.

All of the dogs will have to undergo medical and behavioral assessments. Once they’re cleared, they’ll become available for adoption.

“They started their day in Louisiana and they woke up this morning Kansas Citians,” Rowland said. “We’re so excited to be a part of their journey to finding forever homes.”

Wayside Waifs said their goal is to match the dogs with the right family and lifestyle.

If you’re interested in adopting, they encourage you to fill out an adoption application and meet with their adoption counselors and volunteers. Adoption fees range from $25-$275.

Wayside Waifs is located at 3901 Martha Truman Road. Their phone number is 816-761-8151.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mahomes and his ankle are 'on track' for Sunday
Mahomes and his ankle are 'on track' for Sunday
Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana
Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S....
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
Frigid temperatures and wind chills will hit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Our StormTrack5...
How to prepare for frigid temperatures in KC on gameday
The city of Raymore is gaining some allies from neighboring communities as it continues to...
Neighboring communities join Raymore in attempt to head off potential landfill proposal