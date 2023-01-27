Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Royals sign left-handed pitcher Aroldis Chapman to 1-year contract

New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Friday afternoon, the Royals announced that they’ve signed left-handed pitcher Aroldis Chapman to a one-year contract.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, which is the club’s policy.

“Chapman, 34, is a seven-time All-Star, 2016 World Series winner with the Chicago Cubs and was named the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year in 2019,” a press release from the Royals said. “He is one of 13 pitchers in Major League history to record at least 1,000 strikeouts as a relief pitcher, and his 315 career saves rank 24th all-time and 3rd among active pitchers.”

“He is one of 14 pitchers, since saves became an official statistic in 1969, to record at least eight 30-save seasons,” it continues. “Chapman is the only pitcher in Major League history to record at least four seasons of at least 30 saves and 100 strikeouts, something he did in four consecutive seasons from 2012-15.”

“Chapman defected from Cuba in 2009 and signed with the Reds in 2010,” it continues. “He is a 13-year Major League veteran with Cincinnati (2010-15), the Chicago Cubs (2016) and the New York Yankees (2016, 2017-22). He was an All-Star as recently as 2021, when he saved 30 games for the Yankees, recorded a 3.36 ERA (21 ER in 56.1 IP) and 97 strikeouts (15.5 K/9). He was limited to just 43 appearances with the Yankees in 2022 and missed a total of eight weeks over two separate stints on the Injured List.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi hits a fly ball during a baseball game against the...
Royals trade infielder Adalberto Mondesi to Red Sox for reliever
Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle...
Royals trade OF Michael A. Taylor to Twins
An artist rendering of the future Royals stadium and the nextdoor ballpark district.
Royals to hold additional public meetings to hear concerns of new ballpark district
New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Report: Royals signing veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman