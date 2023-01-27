Prairie Village man sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Prairie Village, Kansas, man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a fatal DWI crash that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, last summer.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Zachary J. Zorich received the sentenced after pleading guilty to the class B felony driving while intoxicated -- resulting in death.

Prosecutors have requested a sentence of 15 years, which is the maximum for a class B felony. The judge sentenced him to 13 years.

According to court records, the crash happened at the intersection of 75th and Ward Parkway in June of 2022.

Officers determined that Zorich’s Jeep was going at a high rate of speed as it approached Ward Parkway. He then ran a red light, hitting the victim’s Mercedes Benz in the driver’s door.

Remington Williams, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash. According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, Williams was a student representative for the University of Missouri System. He was a recent graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and had been appointed to the position by Governor Mike Parson.

The DUI officer determined that Zorich should be placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Hours later, his blood alcohol level was found to be more than 2.5 times the legal limit.

