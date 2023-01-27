Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street.

Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.

When police and medical crews arrived, they discovered 26-year-old driver Marquan Wilson and 44-year-old passenger Amie Wood did not survive their injuries from the crash. Both were from Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the initial investigation, Wilson made an aggressive lane change, struck another vehicle and hit a concrete barrier. The vehicle Wilson was driving flipped several times. Both Wilson and Wood were ejected.

The driver of the second car that was struck had minor injuries. An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

The crash caused three lanes of traffic to be shut down for several hours Thursday morning.

