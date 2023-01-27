Plattsburg issues boil advisory following drop in water pressure

PLATTSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) - Plattsburg, Missouri, has issued a boil advisory following a drop in water pressure.

The city said there were leaks that were being repaired and that, during that process, “water pressure briefly fell below threshold limits.”

The advisory applies to the city’s municipal water system.

It means that the city is “advising residents to consider boiling water before use.”

Testing is going to start Friday afternoon. Results are expected Saturday evening.

The city will provide more information when test results are confirmed.

