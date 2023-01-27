Neighboring communities join Raymore in attempt to head off potential landfill proposal

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Raymore is gaining some allies from neighboring communities as it continues to raise concerns about a potential landfill proposal on the southern edge of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kris Turnbow, the mayor of Raymore, first raised concerns about the idea in the fall when he received information that a developer may be considering a dump site between Peterson Road and Horridge Road, south of Highway 150. That would fall within the boundaries of KCMO.

Kansas City, Missouri, officials have said that no formal discussions or proposals have happened regarding a landfill at the location. However, Turnbow and other Raymore residents have publicly stated that they are opposed to such a project.

In January, the city of Raymore passed a resolution denouncing any effort to create a dumpsite. Lee’s Summit and Grandview quickly followed suit. The Lee’s Summit School District did, as well, in light of Summit Elementary’s proximity to the site.

“The communities that would be served by this landfill aren’t interested in it,” Turnbow said.

This week, Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) introduced a legislative measure that would extend the minimum distance in which a neighboring city could block a solid waste disposal site to one mile.

“It would get that region out of consideration,” Turnbow explained.

Neighborhoods near the site in Raymore and Kansas City have been organizing against the potential proposal, too. James Case, whose property is near the supposed site, said he has been concerned about potential groundwater contamination and a hit to home values. And, not just on his street.

“I hope people understand how this project doesn’t just affect the homes out here,” he said. “Putting a project like that around here will hurt Kansas City and all the adjoining cities.”

