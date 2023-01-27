Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed and a woman shot early Friday morning inside a Kansas City home, leading police to take several persons of interest into custody to figure out what happened.

Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to a house on Chestnut Avenue at East 34th Street in response to a shooting. There they found a man and woman shot inside the home. The man was declared dead at the scene, and the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened following a verbal altercation inside the home that led to gunfire. Police detained multiple persons of interest at the home and are investigating further. They are not looking for any additional suspects at this time, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.