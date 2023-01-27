Aging & Style
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson.

According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.

Hardman is “questionable” with a pelvis injury and Watson is “questionable” with some kind of illness. Hardman had limited participation in practice and Watson did not participate.

Of note, as well, is that Patrick Mahomes is not listed as “questionable.”

As for the Bengals, there are a couple guys who won’t be on the field.

Guard Alex Cappa will be out with an ankle injury and OL Jonah Williams will be out with a knee injury.

They don’t have any other players who are listed as questionable; there’s just the two who are out completely.

