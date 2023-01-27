KCPD investigating Friday afternoon homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue.

At 2 p.m., the police department notified the media that the homicide had occurred.

