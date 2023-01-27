KCK police investigate homicide after person is found dead in vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead inside a vehicle.

According to the police, officers went to the 6100 block of Haskell Ave. at 1:50 p.m. Thursday

When police arrived, they found a female inside a vehicle who had passed away.

Detectives are now conducting a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the authorities in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

