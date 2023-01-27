KCK police investigate homicide after person is found dead in vehicle
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead inside a vehicle.
According to the police, officers went to the 6100 block of Haskell Ave. at 1:50 p.m. Thursday
When police arrived, they found a female inside a vehicle who had passed away.
Detectives are now conducting a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the authorities in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
