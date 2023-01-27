KC preps for busy weekend, as city plays host to AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The buzz has been going on all week, and it’s only growing.

Hotels, bars, businesses---all prepping for Sunday’s AFC title game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

But it’s not just fans excited. Business is booming for a number of places across Kansas City and the metro region. For the Raphael Hotel---one of the most historic places in downtown KC---it’s been a busy couple of weeks, with their rooms filling up quickly, and even many Bengals fans making the trip for the second straight year.

The Chiefs’ success has been good for the hotel.

“Thanks to the Chiefs, we’ve kind of been spoiled with some very great Januarys,” said Patrick Joyce, the director of sales for the Raphael. “So it’s been wonderful for the hotel industry and for us in particular.”

Bars and restaurants have also been reaping the benefits, and they have been prepping all week.

For Kelly’s in Westport---perhaps the oldest building in Kansas City---they’ll have over three times the staff compared to a normal Sunday. But it’s not just staff. The bar is ordering more alcohol, fruit and mixers to make sure they have enough for the rush of fans.k

For home games, they get plenty of foot traffic before, during and after the game, from fans in town and rivals from out of state. That’s expected to be even more fervent for the AFC title game.

“Two or three times prepping, staffing, cutting fruit, things like that, than what an average Saturday night would be,” said co-owner Colleen Kelly. “It’s also particularly great that this all happens during cold weather, which tends to normally impact businesses. Snow is not going to keep people away from rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

In a normal week, Kelly’s will go through 10-20 kegs. For this weekend, they’ve ordered roughly 25.

