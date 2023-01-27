Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KC mayor talks Chiefs, AFC Championship impact, trash-talking, score prediction

See what Mayor Q had to say about the Cincinnati mayor’s “Burrowhead” comment
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the AFC Championship upon us, Mayor Quinton Lucas dropped by the KCTV5 studio on Friday morning to talk about:

  • Chiefs’ success
  • NFL playoff impact on the city
  • Other things the city has brewing
  • Trash-talk with the Cincinnati mayor
  • A score prediction for Sunday’s game

See the video above for the mayor’s appearance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined us on-set this morning on KCTV5 News. Here's what he had...
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joins the KCTV5 set Friday morning
Assistant fire chief Ross Grundyson was named the new interim chief for KCFD.
27-year veteran is new Kansas City interim fire chief
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
All 5 captured inmates back in St. Francois County, Mo. custody after escape
Kansas City is decked out for Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the...
KC preps for busy weekend, as city plays host to AFC Championship