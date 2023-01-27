Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Kansas City man charged after Raytown officer is assaulted

Twann J. McGill Jr.
Twann J. McGill Jr.(Provided by the Raytown Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been charged, accused of causing the Raytown officer who was arresting him to fall down the stairs and break an ankle.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Twann J. McGill Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

According to court records, Raytown police went to an apartment on Raytown Road on Jan. 26 after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they heard a man yell, “I’m going to beat your a-- again.”

Officers knocked on the door and announced their presence.

Then, McGill cracked open the door and told them to go away.

Other officers arrived after McGill continued to refuse to open the door and proceeded to take him into custody.

While they were walking him down the stairs at the apartment complex, McGill lunged and pushed into an officer.

At that point, the officer fell down the stairs and broke his left ankle.

McGill’s mugshot is not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Zachary J. Zorich.
Prairie Village man sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.
Chiefs’ Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals
Generic.
Plattsburg issues boil advisory following drop in water pressure