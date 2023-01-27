Kansas City man charged after Raytown officer is assaulted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been charged, accused of causing the Raytown officer who was arresting him to fall down the stairs and break an ankle.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Twann J. McGill Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

According to court records, Raytown police went to an apartment on Raytown Road on Jan. 26 after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they heard a man yell, “I’m going to beat your a-- again.”

Officers knocked on the door and announced their presence.

Then, McGill cracked open the door and told them to go away.

Other officers arrived after McGill continued to refuse to open the door and proceeded to take him into custody.

While they were walking him down the stairs at the apartment complex, McGill lunged and pushed into an officer.

At that point, the officer fell down the stairs and broke his left ankle.

McGill’s mugshot is not yet available.

