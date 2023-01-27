How to prepare for frigid temperatures in KC on gameday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Frigid temperatures and wind chills will hit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Our StormTrack5 Weather team forecasts the game will start with temperatures around 20 degrees, which will fall throughout the evening.

“The biggest thing people need to worry about is the wind chill,” said University Health’s Dr. Todd Shaffer. “If the wind is blowing 20-30 miles per hour, that basically makes it feel like it’s less than 0 to the skin.”

When the temperatures drop, it is important to stay hydrated. Drinking enough water is key to avoiding health problems if you stay out in the cold.

“It is important to stay hydrated,” said the University of Kansas Health System’s Dr. Richard Korentager. “[Drink] lots of water as your fluid to stay hydrated because, if you get dehydrated, you are much more likely to get a frostbite injury or a hypothermia injury.”

While doctors recommend water, plenty of Chiefs fans will drink alcohol. Medical experts say to be careful, especially in the cold.

“What alcohol does is, it actually decreases your ability to shiver,” said Dr. Shaffer. “You might have this false sense of being warm, but you’re actually cold. So, if you’re cold and you’re not shivering, there’s probably a problem with your body’s ability to actually keep that temperature. So, you probably need to get to someplace and get warmed up.”

In addition, families bringing children to the game will want to take precautions.

“Kids are going to get colder faster than adults do, even with the proper clothes,” Dr. Shaffer said. “If they have time to sit in the vehicle a little bit longer when they’re out in the parking lot before the game, that would be another great thing to just kind of prep them.”

If you or someone you know would like to bring a blanket to the game, they are allowed inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs ask that you drape the blanket over your shoulder as you go through the security screening.

Heated clothing is also allowed inside the stadium, but there are stipulations.

