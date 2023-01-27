Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: KC gets brief break from cold, frigid temperatures expected Sunday

By Alena Lee
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will once again clear out a bit Thursday evening as a warm front passes through the area. We may briefly see temperatures drop into the middle 20s before those numbers warm into the low 30s by sunrise Friday. We’ll continue to warm throughout the day, with highs soaring into the middle to upper 40s. A few areas south of the metro could easily hit 50 degrees. Stiff southerly winds will also be breezy, with gusts up near 35 mph at times. Saturday looks equally as warm before our next storm system pushes through. It looks like our area will be mostly impacted by the cold air rather than any measurable precipitation. A few flurries can’t be ruled out late Saturday night, especially in northern Missouri. But, we should be dry for the AFC Championship game! It will be very cold, with temperatures struggling to get into the 20s. The slightest breeze will make it feel even colder. Wind chill values on Sunday will likely get stuck in the teens.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We’ll continue to warm throughout the day Friday, with highs soaring into the middle to upper...
FORECAST: KC gets brief break from cold, frigid temperatures expected Sunday
Wind chill values will only climb into the teens and 20s by the afternoon. After that, we'll...
FORECAST: A cold Thursday before a brief warmup
Wind chill values will only climb into the teens and 20s by Thursday afternoon.
A cold Thursday before a brief warmup
Wind chill values will only climb into the teens and 20s by the afternoon. After that, we'll...
FORECAST: One more cold day before a brief warmup