FORECAST: KC gets brief break from cold, frigid temperatures expected Sunday

Clouds will once again clear out a bit Thursday evening as a warm front passes through the area. We may briefly see temperatures drop into the middle 20s before those numbers warm into the low 30s by sunrise Friday. We’ll continue to warm throughout the day, with highs soaring into the middle to upper 40s. A few areas south of the metro could easily hit 50 degrees. Stiff southerly winds will also be breezy, with gusts up near 35 mph at times. Saturday looks equally as warm before our next storm system pushes through. It looks like our area will be mostly impacted by the cold air rather than any measurable precipitation. A few flurries can’t be ruled out late Saturday night, especially in northern Missouri. But, we should be dry for the AFC Championship game! It will be very cold, with temperatures struggling to get into the 20s. The slightest breeze will make it feel even colder. Wind chill values on Sunday will likely get stuck in the teens.

