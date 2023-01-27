FORECAST: A gusty Friday in the 40s; frigid temps for Chiefs game

Expect strong wind gusts on this Friday between 25 and 35 mph. Temperatures will rise throughout the day, ending up in the upper 40s by mid-afternoon.

Saturday will yield partly-cloudy to then mostly-cloudy skies, with highs in the lower-to-mid-40s. Then we see a cooldown Sunday, with highs only cresting just above 20 degrees.

Game time temperature for Chiefs vs. Bengals on Sunday evening will likely be pretty frigid, in the upper teens.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.