Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: A gusty Friday in the 40s; frigid temps for Chiefs game

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect strong wind gusts on this Friday between 25 and 35 mph. Temperatures will rise throughout the day, ending up in the upper 40s by mid-afternoon.

Saturday will yield partly-cloudy to then mostly-cloudy skies, with highs in the lower-to-mid-40s. Then we see a cooldown Sunday, with highs only cresting just above 20 degrees.

Game time temperature for Chiefs vs. Bengals on Sunday evening will likely be pretty frigid, in the upper teens.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Friday
FORECAST: A gusty Friday in the 40s
We’ll continue to warm throughout the day Friday, with highs soaring into the middle to upper...
FORECAST: KC gets brief break from cold, frigid temperatures expected Sunday
Wind chill values will only climb into the teens and 20s by the afternoon. After that, we'll...
FORECAST: A cold Thursday before a brief warmup
Wind chill values will only climb into the teens and 20s by Thursday afternoon.
A cold Thursday before a brief warmup