Deadline approaching to vote for Liberty breast cancer doctor as NFL Fan of the Year

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walking into a medical office lobby in a Chiefs jersey and wearing big hoop earrings with the word “Chiefs” in rhinestones, Amy Patel comes across as a dedicated, energetic and knowledgeable Chiefs fan. But, the 37-year-old’s knowledge and enthusiasm extend well beyond football.

Dr. Amy Patel, MD is a breast radiologist and the medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital. She’s also an assistant professor at the UMKC School of Medicine. She’s now added another title to her resume: Chiefs Fan of the Year.

That puts her in the running for NFL Fan of the Year. She’s running against 31 other fans, one from each NFL team. For the first time, the national winner will be selected by online votes.

Her team has gone all-in to get her votes. There’s a sign in the lobby with a QR code to the voting page. They made t-shirts with her honorary title and added a QR code to the sleeve.

“My dad really, I would say, brainwashed my brother and I to love the Chiefs,” she told us.

But it would be a long time before the Chillicothe native was able to take her dad to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Growing up, we really couldn’t afford to go to the games,” she reminisced. “We watched it religiously on TV. It was a special thing we did as a family.”

She always said that when she became a doctor, she would get season tickets. But the now medical director never prepared for what happened at this season’s home opener, the first one her dad attended.

“I mean it was such a surreal moment. Never in my life did I ever think this would happen to me!” Patel exclaimed.

She got a surprise visit from Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“[Goodell] was very gracious, very down to earth,” she recalled. “And he shared with me that, unfortunately, he had lost his mother to breast cancer.”

The pair told her the work she’s doing for breast cancer care, access, and research was one of the reasons she was selected.

She’s been doing a lot of interviews since the honor was announced in September. An advance copy of the February Sports Illustrated just landed on her doorstep. It features all 32 nominees.

“I’m really trying to use this platform to talk about breast cancer detection, early detection, and awareness, because we know if we can find a breast cancer when it’s millimetric, your survival probability approaches 100%,” Patel said.

As team fan of the year, she also got tickets to the Super Bowl, where the national winner will be announced. Of course, she’s hoping the Chiefs will win. We did ask, if the Chiefs don’t prevail at the AFC Championship game, who is her second choice? Either of the NFC teams, she said, just not the Bengals.

“The Eagles and 49ers are both two wonderful teams. The Brock Purdy story has been incredible. He is now Mr. Relevant. That’s been exciting. Jalen Hurts, how he’s overcome injury, it’s so exciting to see,” Patel opined. “So either team I’d be happy for. The Bengals, it would definitely sting because we’re currently on our revenge tour.”

You can vote for NFL Fan of the Year here. You can vote as many times as you like. The voting deadline is January 8 at 10:39 Central Time.

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

KCTV5′s Betsy Webster also spoke with Patel about some new breast screening guidelines. A transcription of that conversation is below.

Patel: We know if we can find a breast cancer when it’s millimetric, your survival probability approaches 100%. So, early detection is so important, and I’m really trying to push that message as well.

Webster: How often do people need to get mammograms?

Patel: So, if your average risk, meaning that you have a lifetime percent risk that’s below 20%, which would be average to intermediate risk, we recommend annual screening mammography beginning at age 40.

However, if you’re above average risk, so you’re 20% or above, we recommend annual screening mammography beginning now at age 30, alternating every six months with supplemental screening: breast MRI, or if you can’t have access to breast MRI then ultrasound.

And if you’re high risk and between the ages of 25 and 29, we recommend annual breast MRI.

So, we’re getting very aggressive about heightened surveillance in women who are high risk for breast cancer.

Webster: That’s more often than I realized.

Patel: Yes, these are relatively new recommendations that came out in April 2018 from the American College of Radiology. The National Cancer Comprehensive Network has now come out with similar guidelines. So, as a breast cancer community, we are recognizing that we are seeing breast cancer in younger women, women of color Ashkenazi Jewish women, and we’re just trying to ensure that we can provide the most heightened imaging surveillance for women -- and of all genders honestly -- to save the most lives.

Webster: Do you have many men who die from breast cancer?

Patel: Male breast cancer is not as common as female breast cancer. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, opposed to men is one in 800. However, unfortunately, when we diagnose men with breast cancer, they tend to [be] more at an advanced stage.

Webster: Well, because they’re not getting routine mammograms.

Patel: So, for men, it’s really important to know what your family history is. If there’s a strong family history of breast cancer, maybe you need to see a genetic counselor to see if you need genetic testing, because perhaps you have a genetic mutation that predisposes you to breast cancer. And if that’s the case, then you should be getting regular surveillance. You should be getting a mammogram. You could be qualified to get a breast MRI. These are things that we need to be talking about. Men need to check their breasts need to feel for lumps, just like women do.

