When is the right time to start investing in a winning market?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Financial expert Jonathan McCoy sits down with Bill for investment advice and ways to determine if your financial advisor is working for you. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

